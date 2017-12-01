The King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to host TED Talks India Nayi Soch which will be aired on Star Plus from December 10.

The Ra.One actor is geared up to inspire many through his new show that promises Nayi Soch. Earlier in 2017, SRK had also delivered an inspirational talk in Vancouver, Canada.

Promoting the show on Twitter, SRK, known for his signature pose with spread out arms, posted a link of the campaign and wrote: “It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms… #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM on @StarPlus”

It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms…#TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM on @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/jMf5uZ6Qwn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2017

Trending

Shah Rukh says it’s an initiative to open people’s minds to the power of ideas, which he calls the new cool currency. “Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging Nayi Soch. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

The Hindi TV talk show, to be aired on Star Plus, is created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to ideas worth spreading. It will feature speakers from various fields sharing ideas in TED’s signature format of short, powerful talks. This is the first time TED is collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series featuring original TED Talks in Hindi. The channel has come up with promotional campaign #DontKillIdeas for it. Its second phase features the show’s host Shah Rukh and stresses on the core premise of ideas.

The opening episode of the show will be simulcast across Star Gold, Movies OK, Star World, Star Jalsha along with Star Plus and Hotstar.