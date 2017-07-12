Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels his third child, son AbRam, is fortunate and blessed to get loved by all. The actor says more than stardom, AbRam is born for “lovedom”.

Film journalist and author Bhawana Somaaya on Tuesday praised the 4-year-old child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan on Twitter.

“I just love the way AbRam starts waving at his father Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, he is so unfazed among crowds like he is born for stardom,” she tweeted.

In reply, Shah Rukh wrote: “More than stardom I believe he is born for Lovedom! So fortunate to get such love from so many, he is blessed.”

Besides AbRam, who is often seen with his father during IPL matches, Shah Rukh also has son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

As his younger son AbRam turned four in May this year, SRK expressed his gratitude to his fans and posted an emotional message on Twitter.

“I felt that only parents know how to love their childa The overwhelming messages for AbRam make me realise you all love him so much too. Grateful,” the actor posted.

Back in July 2013, the actor had confirmed the news of the birth of his surrogate son AbRam.

Often on social media, Shah Rukh keeps sharing adorable photographs of the toddler, much to the delight of fans. Even during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, AbRam became the cynosure of all eyes as he shared the frame several times with his daddy dearest.

Shah Rukh, a doting father, makes sure he takes AbRam along wherever he can. Shutterbugs caught him taking his son even during a visit to the dentist.

As far as his work is concerned, Shah Rukh is busy working in a movie by Aanand L Rai, and caught up with the shoot in the heat.