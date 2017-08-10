Way back when Akshay Kumar was having a dull phase post his glorious year of 2007, many predicted it’s the end of an era of Khiladi Kumar. But he bounced back and how? Four 100 crores movie back to back and garnering some amazing reviews for his performances. We are just a couple of days away from his next release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

2017’s first half has been a roller coaster ride as far as Bollywood movies are concerned. We saw the monstrous collections of Baahubali 2 worldwide and also a clash of Raees–Kaabil ending on a positive note. But it’s been a drought at the box office since Baahubali 2 storm. We have seen major releases as Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos, and Jab Harry Met Sejal since then – none of them worked. When Salman Khan reunited with Kabir Khan everyone was expecting another Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The trailer also gave similar feels. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a disaster and incurred huge losses for distributors.

Tubelight from 21.15 crores of day one went on to collect 121.25 crores at the box office. The film was bought at very high costs by the distributors hence it was declared as a flop at the box office. It was a shocker as it was a Salman Khan film who has not delivered a flop since years now.

Next in line was Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. A first-of-its-kind musical directed by Anurag Basu faced a lot of criticism by the audience. Too many songs spoiled the connect of the film and public was bored to sit throughout. The film also was declared flop, collected 53.38 crores at the box office.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, a romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma – it sounded like a dream cast until everyone saw Jab Harry Met Sejal. Boring narrative, ridiculous second half, and the worse climax is what public complained while criticizing the film. It’s still running at the box office but all of remaining is just a formality. The fate of the film has been sealed as a flop.

After this placid phase in Bollywood, all hopes are now pinned on Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the trailer of the film was unanimously loved. The film is hot in the trade market too and experts are expecting a very good first day. Going through Akshay’s track record, this one too seems as a safe bet. Is this a hit Bollywood has been craving since long? After flopping of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor will Akshay Kumar prove to be the Johhny-On-The-Spot for Bollywood? Vote your opinion in the poll below and do let us know your views in the comments section.