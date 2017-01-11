Shah Rukh Khan Roped In For A Cameo In Salman’s Tubelight?

Almost 10 years after starring in a song together, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to star together in a film. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh has landed up with a cameo in Salman’s Eid release, Tubelight.

Apparently, this cameo was supposed to be done by Shatrughan Sinha, but Salman insisted that his buddy Shah Rukh must step in. Buzz is that Salman has been unhappy with quite a few things in Tubelight and even had a fall out with Kabir Khan over how the film is shaping up.

Looks like with Shah Rukh’s cameo, he wants to give the film an added impact for the audiences to not miss it.

It was earlier suggested that SRK had a cameo in Sultan but that did not work out.

Recently, Shah Rukh also shot for an episode on Salman’s show Bigg Boss to promote his film Raees. Looks like this new found friendship will be a win win for Bollywood business.