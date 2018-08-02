Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The Fanney Khan Of His Life To Anil Kapoor!

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, who worked together in Trimurti in 1995, continue to share a warm equation through the years.

The two recently met while Anil Kapoor was promoting his upcoming film Fanney Khan and were engaged in a long conversation.

Shah Rukh Khan despite his busy schedule, took the time out to meet Anil Kapoor and wish him luck for the film. He also managed to watch a few glimpses of Fanney Khan and was all praise for the film and Anil Kapoor’s performance.

He is truly one of the kindest actor’s you will ever meet. That very quality of his makes @iamsrk a #FanneyKhan in my eyes. Thank you for the person that you are and for always being so supportive. pic.twitter.com/rLVOhYq2kC — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 2, 2018

In fact it was a touching moment for the superstar as he referred to Kapoor as his Fanney Khan, someone who always made him feel welcome and encouraged him through the course of his career.

Said Shah Rukh Khan, “Anil sir ne mujhse itni pyaar se baatchit ki. He was my Fanney Khan..a talented, hardworking actor who was always so kind..He would sit with me and chat with me for hours. He was always so encouraging when I just started out. More than encouragement , Anil sir made me feel a sense of apna pun. I don’t think I have ever expressed it but I love you And sir because you are my Fanney Khan“.