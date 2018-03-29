Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His LOVE For His Upcoming Film Zero!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is loving and enjoying the making of his upcoming film Zero.

Shah Rukh on Thursday took to Twitter to thank the film’s director Aanand L. Rai for it.

“I am loving and living making ‘Zero‘ the Film. Thanks, Aanand L. Rai and the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘I am growing up very fast into a child…very fast’,” he wrote.

I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child…very fast’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2018

Shah Rukh will be featuring as a dwarf. According to Rai, this is a story that celebrates the imperfections in one’s life.

The teaser, unveiled on January 1, showed Shah Rukh essaying a vertically challenged man dancing away at a party. The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Shah Rukh Khan recently went speed skiing with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls “champion”. Shah Rukh, who was holidaying in Europe with AbRam, tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy.

“A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, 4 and had captioned it: “In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski… With my little one on a little holiday.”