Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Aanand L Rai’s Film Finally Gets A Title

We all know that the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is like a festival which is celebrated every year in different parts of the world. Fans from every corner gather outside his house, Mannat in Mumbai and just wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Undoubtedly, SRK is one of the most celebrated actors in our film industry.

Not only with fans, but Shah Rukh also celebrates his birthday with the media too. Yesterday on his 52nd birthday, Khan spent some quality time will all of us at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. Shah Rukh, who is enjoying tremendous stardom from last 25 years, also cut his birthday cake and had a fun chit-chat session with the media persons. During this fun interaction, he revealed about his next with Aanand L Rai’s film, which is tentatively titled as Dwarf. Many other names like Rangbaaz and Batla have also been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

So yesterday, when King Khan was asked that there were rumours that the title of his next will be announced on his birthday, to which he said, “Nahi aisa nahi tha yaar. The title has been decided but the poster is in the designing stage. Everything is done but there’s a lot of time for the film’s release as it is coming in 2018 December. So I don’t know to do it so early…we will be shooting regularly but the poster will be done in like 2-3 days. Even humare pass kuch trailer type bhi ready hai. Everything is decided but we will do it little later after our schedule is completed for November and December.”

Now, this is good news for all the fans!

Further, the Dilwale actor also spoke candidly about how his definition of achievements has changed with time. He said that it is no longer just about successes of his films. He said, “When you reach this age, what you want is your children to be healthy. My way of thinking and sentiments has changed over the last few years. As I am aging, I am becoming gentler, towards everyone including you all. I just feel really gentle towards people. Achievements, success will follow when we do good films. I have other businesses also, which, touchwood, are doing well. But for me achievements and successes are about how gentle I can be towards people, how much patience I can have and how much love I can give to people. That’s the genuine truth, really. Like when you guys are here, I may not be able to meet you guys like this but I want you to be taken care of, that everything is sweet, gentle and nice. So, yeah when I become a thorough gentleman, that will be big achievement.”