Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy in promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal, has altered his promotional plans and enrouted his journey to Jodhpur to accept the Honorary membership from Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association.

The actor was seen in a casual avatar and donning Rajasthani style Turban, SRK even halted at Jodhpur to witness city’s beautiful locales.

Presenting the membership Ratan Singh Rathore, President of Jodhpur Guide Association said, “Our heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan for accepting the Honorary Membership of Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association and visiting Jodhpur. We are really very happy and it is an honour for us to host him. It will give a boom to Jodhpur tourism and it will give a boom to Jodhpur guides as well. Our best wishes for Jab Harry met Sejal”.

Accepting the honour the King Khan said, “I am thankful to the Jodhpur Guides’ Association for inviting and conferring me with an Honorary Membership. It was my desire to visit Jodhpur and it is for the first time that I am playing the role of a Guide in a film. I have tried to imbibe the intricacies of a Guide.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017. The film revolves around how Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. The romantic comedy will showcase Anushka for the first time in the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra.

On the other work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L Rai’s dwarf film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This trio of SRK, Katrina & Anushka are back after 2012’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Aanand L. Rai’s Dwarf Film.