Is there a three way clash that would take place next Christmas? Well, while practically that sounds impossible given the credentials involved, at least on paper this is what seems as for now. Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput & Ranveer Singh might lock horns at the box office.

While it has been circulated for a while now that Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Aanand L. Rai would be hitting the screens on Christmas 2018 weekend, recently the makers of Kedarnath too announced that they would be bringing their film on 21st December 2018. The twist in the tale though is that there is buzz in the air about Rohit Shetty’s next with Ranveer Singh aiming for the same date as well.

This could well emerge as the mother of all clashes if at all it happens in a little over a year from now.

Each of the three films is much awaited for numerous reasons. Shah Rukh Khan’s film, the title of which is yet to be announced, is touted to be a real big one with Aanand L. Rai calling the shots after Tanu Weds Manu Returns. With the superstar in a double role and Katrina Kaif along with Anushka Sharma being his leading ladies, the film is as big as it gets.

Kedarnath sees Sushant Singh Rajput as the leading man of Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, who would be making her debut. Director Abhishek Kapoor is said to have gone all out in making sure that his vision is translated into screen well for the makers [KriArj, T-Series, Balaji]. The film’s shooting is progressing in full swing and the final product is said to be a true big screen experience.

On the other hand combination of Rohit Shetty, easily the most successful director of the current times, and Ranveer Singh, who is all set to strike big with Padmavati, is touted to be truly lethal. Though unconfirmed reports indicate that their next would be the remake of Telugu hit Temper, one waits for an official announcement. Moreover, since Rohit makes his films at a very rapid pace, it is quite possible that he would indeed be ready by the time Christmas 2018 arrives.

With possibility of each of the three films arriving on Christmas is definitely a possibility, what has to be seen is whether there would be one, two or three options available for audiences when the festive season arrives.

