There have been speculations about Sanjay Leela Bhansali working on a script for his next film, which is supposed to be based on Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi’s life. If reports are to be believed, Bhansali has been hoping to rope in Shah Rukh Khan for this film and recently even met the star for the same.

Speculations are rife that the director has already submitted the script of the film to Shah Rukh and is waiting for the actor to give a nod. Also, buzz is that actress Priyanka Chopra is in Bhansali’s mind for this film, which is being tentatively called Gustakhiyaan.

The actress, who recently returned from Hollywood, has given a statement that she will be signing 2 Bollywood films. Apparently, PC even met Bhansali for a meeting regarding the same project.

Currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for Padmavati.