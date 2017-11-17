This Is When Shah Rukh Khan Is Planning To Reveal The Name Of His Next

Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Anand L Rai is slated to release over Christmas 2018 along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath and Ranveer Singh’s Temper and now we hear that the title of the film will be announced soon.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film is going to be a unique story where Shah Rukh will be seen as a dwarf. Also, it is being touted as Shah Rukh’s costliest film so far since it will require a good amount of VFX.

A source informed DNA, “Shah Rukh and the team have locked the title already. They will announce it on New Year. That’s the plan as of now.”

The film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh has worked with both the actresses previously too and hence we know how great a chemistry he shares with them.

He has worked with Katrina in veteran director Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Their chemistry was loved by everyone and finally we get a chance to see them once again.

Of course, coming to director Anand L Rai, we are quite surprised with this choice. The director who is known to have worked with Kangana Ranaut in two of his most successful films, the Tanu Weds Manu series, has dropped the actress from this prime project.

Shah Rukh has begun shooting for this film already and it will take a while considering the kind of VFX requirements it has. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his upcoming TV show TED Talks India.