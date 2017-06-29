Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been named in an online ponzi scam worth Rs 500 crores! The scam allegedly carried out by Ghaziabad-based Webwork Trade Links is presently being probed by the CBI.

A FIR has been lodged with the police, which mentions that Anurag Jain and Sandesh Varma used to dupe people by using the names of these Bollywood actors as brand ambassadors of the firm. By using the names of SRK and Nawaz, Jain and Varma would allegedly loot people’s money.

Those who clicked on the advertisements on their website would fall into the trap. Jain and Varma allegedly promised people that they would get a huge amount of money by clicking on the advertisements. In a span of 4 months, over 4 lakh people have reportedly been involved.

Although SRK and Nawaz, who are allegedly the brand ambassadors of the firm, have been named in the scam, Uttar Pradesh police has not mentioned the two actors as accused. CBI has been handed over the charge of investigation from Uttar Pradesh Police by the Allahabad High Court. We’ll have to wait to see if CBI too mentions the names of these two stars in their report.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently busy promoting his forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, which hits theatres on 4th August. The film stars him alongside Anushka Sharma and has been directed by Imtiaz Ali, who has previously helmed films such as Tamasha, Rockstar and Highway. Shah Rukh and Anushka have earlier worked together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. They will also star in Aanand L Rai’s next where SRK plays a dwarf.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Sridevi starrer Mom and Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael.