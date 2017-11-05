Actor Akshaye Khanna, whose comeback murder-mystery Ittefaq opened with great reviews but slow collection, on Saturday said he believes it is too early to analyze the film in terms of collection. He also talks about Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar.

“It is too early to analyze the box-office or the film.. it just released yesterday (Friday) but the initial response that I got has been really positive… so we will analyze it later but right now it is extremely positive,” he said at the post-release press meet along with co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra.

Ittefaq, the remake of a 1969 hit, was made under three different, leading productions houses – Dharma Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, and B.R. Studios, but Akshaye said there were no fights for the film.

“Sometimes there are fights, but in this film, nothing like that happened. Everything just went smoothly. Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar are good friends, but they have an amazing relationship with BR Studios and everyone is happy,” he said.

Akshaye also favoured the decision of less promotion for the films, as the audience make up their mind with the first promo. “First audiences watch the promo of the film, they make up their mind whether they want to watch the film or not.

“After that actor of that film can do one interview or do thousands, I don’t think it makes much of difference but it definitely creates awareness.”

Trending :

And Akshay believes that audience’s opinion does not change after watching the promo. “The decision they (audience) take after watching the promo of the film, it doesn’t change, this is my opinion,” he added.

Akshaye had taken a long sabbatical from films before making his comeback with Sridevi starrer Mom and now Ittefaq. But the actor promised that he will do more films.

“Yes, I will do more films now. I will make the announcement soon,” he said.