Shah Rukh Khan & Kabir Khan’s Next Project Is This!

Kabir Khan took the internet by storm, after the release of his upcoming film Tubelight‘s teaser. The film’s teaser received a great response and is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. What’s amazing is that Kabir managed to even cast Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo in this film and everyone is looking forward to it with bated breaths.

In the meanwhile, we also got to know that Kabir and Shah Rukh are working on a full-fledged ad-film soon. Well, while we may have to wait for a feature film, Kabir and SRK are currently in Dubai, shooting for the sequel of the latter’s award-winning Dubai tourism short film, Be My Guest. The first part of the film, recently won a Grand Prix award at the International Tourism Film Festival Tourfilm Riga.

The first film had SRK take a tour of his favorite hotspots such as the beach, spice souk etc and the video managed to fetch as many as 45 million views, across various social media platforms.

The actor recently spoke about the success of his first film and said, “It was surprising because I have done other ad films. And it is not like I am doing this as an exclusive brand ambassador or something.”

“I really enjoyed making it and am happy we are making another one. I am not an advocate for Dubai because I have done Dubai Tourism films, I genuinely like being in Dubai, I think it’s a really wonderful place, it’s a fantastic city… It has everything for everyone,” he further added.

Looks like we will still have to wait a little more for Shah Rukh and Kabir to work together for a film. In the meantime, let’s wait to see if their latest ad film goes viral and receives more popularity than the earlier one.