Imtiaz Ali’s knack of telling love stories, his affinity for travel and his penchant for adding a touch of Punjab to his films is reminiscent of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, says superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with the “Jab We Met” director for the first time in “Jab Harry Met Sejal“.

The upcoming romantic drama, which will release on August 4, will see Shah Rukh with his “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” heroine Anushka Sharma. The film has been widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest.

“The film travels a lot… But it is not on travel. It’s about a tourist guide, but it’s a love story… Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love,” Shah Rukh told IANS, giving an insight into what the movie is about.

“It was really nice because of two things, one — Imtiaz knows Europe very well. So, we have shot the film in Budapest, Amsterdam, Prague and then Punjab… In a certain way, he reminds me of Mr. Yash Chopra because he writes love stories, which travel all over India too and have a Punjab taste. His writing is fantastic,” the Bollywood Badshah said over phone from Mumbai.

Additionally, the 51-year-old actor found shooting for the film very easy as he finds Imtiaz as “a very gentle person”.

“I guess that part shows in the film,” he added.

The film’s title was being speculated on for a long time in the Bollywood circuit, until it was finally revealed on Thursday night. To many, it’s a throwback to the 1989 film “When Harry Met Sally”, but Shah Rukh says the resemblance ends there.

“It is a throwback to that. The film is not like that at all. ‘When Harry Met Sally‘ is perhaps one of the most revered love-stories… But this (‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’) is an unabashed love story.”

“It is a happy film as the poster suggests… And the character’s names are Harinder ‘Harry’ Singh and Sejal. It is kind of the Punjabi, Gujarati combination,” he told IANS.