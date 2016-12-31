have been so many people, still been none: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan, who collects memorabilia from his films, felt introspective while going through the memories.

The Dilwale star tweeted on Friday: “Cleaning 25 years of costumes collected from my films. From the ‘cool’ chain to Fan jacket. Nostalgic…I have been so many people and still been none.”

The cine icon ventured into Bollywood with “Deewana” in 1992 after doing TV serials “Fauji” and “Circus”.

After delivering several blockbuster films in over 25 years of his career, SRK has earned names like ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ and ‘King of Romance’. He is known for films like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge“, “Veer-Zaara” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”.

For Shah Rukh, 2016 was a mixed year with his film “Fan” turning a damp squib at the box office and “Dear Zindagi” eliciting critical acclaim, as well as steady business. He will next be seen in “Raees“, opposite Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, which is to be released early in 2017.