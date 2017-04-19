The first quarter of 2017 has just come to an end and we saw some mind-blowing performances from the lead actors in this short period of time. While some films were high on content, some were performance driven, so here’s a look at actors who made a mark in the first half of 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan – Raees

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees was one of the highly anticipated films of 2017. All SRK fans were excited to see him in a new avatar in the film. The 51-year old actor portrayed the character of a bootlegger in the film. From his tone to his different shades, SRK tapped into the skin of the character and gave an impressive performance as Raees. His trademark dialogue from the film ‘Baniye Ka Dimaag, Miyan Bhai Ki Daring’ soon became a rage.

Hrithik Roshan – Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan, who essayed the role of a visually impaired person in the film, won appreciation unanimously for his brilliant performance in Kaabil. Hrithik portrayed every emotion with perfection and utmost sincerity. After his forgettable performance in a film like Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik came back with a bang with Kaabil, thus giving one of his best performances till date.

Akshay Kumar – Jolly LLB 2

Since Akshay Kumar replaced Arshad Warsi in the second installment of Jolly LLB franchise, there were a lot of expectations latched onto it. Whether Akki will match or raise the standards was the talk of the town. But, the Khiladi Kumar impressed with his engaging performance in Jolly LLB 2.

Whether its comic timing or the hard-hitting speeches in the court, Akshay managed to nail every scene with great confidence.

Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

One of youngest emerging superstars of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has given impressive performances in films like Badlapur and ABCD 2. The actor continued to up his ante with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, apart from the crackling chemistry with Alia Bhatt. Varun’s innocent performance was a delight to watch.

Apart from these, actors who grabbed eye balls for their performance were Shahid Kapoor for Rangoon, Rajkummar Rao for Trapped and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Haramkhor and Raees.

In the coming months of 2017, the audience will see SRK in The Ring, Salman Khan in Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai and Akshay Kumar in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, 2.0 and Pad Man.