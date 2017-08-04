Shah Rukh Khan has held a special screening of Jab Harry Met Sejal for members of Jodhpur Guide Association today. The special screening was held in one of the multiplexes in the city for all guides.

Every member of the association has attended the screening and have loved the film.

President of Jodhpur Guide Association, Ratan Singh Rathore has said,”We are thankful to Mr.Shah Rukh Khan for hosting a special screening of Jab Harry Met Sejal for us. We are really overwhelmed by his kind gesture. We were very happy to see Mr. Shah Rukh Khan play the role of a guide in the film. We all guides have loved and enjoyed the film, and we extend our best wishes to Mr. Khan for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal‘.”

Recently Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed upon with an Honorary Membership by the Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association since Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of a Guide in the film.

Trending :

The Jodhpur Guide Association had felicitated Shah Rukh Khan with a membership and badge as a token to mark the association.

Shah Rukh Khan had accepted the Honorary Membership conferred to him by the Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association and visited Jodhpur for the same altering his promotional schedule, he had detoured his Jaipur visit and made a stop at Jodhpur to accept the honor.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film has hit the theaters today. The film is receiving mixed reviews from the critics.