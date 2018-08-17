Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Death

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has mourned the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he has lost a part of his childhood and growing up memories.

The 93-year-old leader, who had faded from public life for more than a decade following health complications, died at the national capital’s AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past nine weeks.

An emotional Shah Rukh tweeted: “My father used to take me for every speech that Vajpayee made in Delhi when I was growing up.”

“Years on, I had the opportunity to meet him and spend lots of time discussing poetry, films, politics, and our ailing knees. I also had the privilege of enacting one of his poems for the screen.”

The Chennai Express star said Vajpayee was fondly addressed as ‘Baapji’ at his home.

“The country lost a father-figure and a great leader. Personally I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning, smiling and of course poetry,” he added.

The 52-year-old actor said he considered himself the “luckiest to have had Vajpayee’s influence” on his life during his “formative years”.

“May his soul rest in peace. Will miss your smiling face Baapji,” he said.