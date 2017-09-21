Has The Shah Rukh Khan Film With Aanand L Rai Been Titled Batlaa?

If all goes well, then, today could be the day which will be earmarked as the day all the speculations ended about the title of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, which is being directed by the ace filmmaker Aanand L Rai. If the market buzz is to be believed, then, the said film has been titled as Batlaa, although there is no official confirmation about the same.

While the meaning of the title Batlaa means a dwarf, the film will see Shah Rukh Khan playing the title role of a dwarf, for the first time in his career spanning so many years. Readers may recall that, when the film was announced, it gave way for many speculations about the film’s title which ranged from Rangbaaz, Aadha Insaan Poora Pyaar, Meri Jaan and Pyaar Ki Baahon Mein. Recently, in an interview, Aanand L. Rai said that even though the film has often been referred to as ‘the dwarf film’, the film, in totality is more than a ‘dwarf film’ as it delved into the lives of a man and woman.

A source close to the film told the leading website Pinkvilla that, “The film will see Shah Rukh playing the role of a dwarf and as he plays a pint-sized character, people have been calling it a dwarf film, a word disliked by Rai, who feels that it’s more than just a dwarf film. He feels the story is greater than a character. The filmmaker has always told people that more than a dwarf, the story revolves around the story of a short man. Shah Rukh also plays a man of normal height hence calling the film which didn’t convey the actual meaning didn’t make sense. That is why after much deliberation the creative team and Rai, after consulting with SRK, decided to title his film Batlaa, which means a man of Lilliputian-size. Batlaa conveys the story and is slightly light-hearted too, so people don’t think it’s a very serious film. The first schedule of the film is over with Shah Rukh and Anushka and Katrina will begin her schedule from next month in Mumbai.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also will star the stunning beauties Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who had earlier starred in the hit film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Watch this space for developments.