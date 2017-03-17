Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ensured a media person who was hit by his car in Mumbai received proper medical treatment at a hospital.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the actor reached the residence of his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt for her 24th birthday celebrations.

A large number of photographers were awaiting the star and amidst all the chaos, one of the photographers got injured by the tyre of Shah Rukh’s car while he was trying to capture a moment, an eyewitness said.

The Raees star immediately got out of his car and took the photographer with him in his car to a hospital, and ensured that the medical expense was on him.

“Shah Rukh was extremely polite and asked the photographers not be scared as he will take care of the entire incident,” the eyewitness said.

The source also said the injured photographer is new to the industry and had got over-excited about seeing Shah Rukh.

Mr. Viral Bhayani, a well known and senior photo journalist took to Instagram and posted a picture of his team member – Deepak – who was hit by SRK’s car.

Here’s what he wrote: Last night was a nightmare for me and my team as one of my team member had an accident while covering the Alia Bhatt birthday bash. Deepak who recently joined me comes from a very small village on the border of Nepal and India. He is just getting to know how to shoot and infact I often shout at him for not taking pictures the right way. I give them their space but I prefer that they follow certain quality standards. Deepak sadly was not able to take good pictures of #shahrukhkhan when his car arrived. The others who are perhaps more experienced managed to get his pics. Perhaps getting scared that I would be upset, he challenged himself and the car tyres ran over his legs. Obviously neither was the actor or the driver at fault. We have been chasing stars like idiots without checking the risk factors. But we continue doing so due to competition.

SRK was kind enough to get out and send him in his own BMW and not even the Jeep to Nanavati hospital. He has donated an entire ward there in the memory of his mother plus he knows most of the good doctors there. His manager too later called to check and made sure all the expenses were taken care off. I and my team are grateful for his kindness and Deepak is recovering well.