It has been almost a month since Raees was released and the film has become immensely popular. However, bad luck does not leave Shah Rukh Khan’s side, who has landed into fresh trouble. As per reports, the superstar has been booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, damaging public property and obstructing a railway official during his promotional tour for the film.

On 23rd January, SRK, the film’s director Rahul Dholakia and other crew members went on a train ride from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the crime-thriller. The train had stopped at several stations where the actor interacted with his fans. Vikram Singh, a vendor at Rajasthan’s Kota railway station lodged a complaint with Kota government railway police on Monday against the actor. He has alleged that when the August Kranti Express had stopped at Kota station, the Raees actor started waving to his fans from the door of his coach. This led to a stampede-like situation, damaging his stall along with other public properties. Fans gathered at the station also allegedly robbed cash from his stall.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 160 (affray), 427 (mischief causing damage of more than 50 rupees), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984; Sections 145 (interfering with amenity provided by the railway administration so as to affect the comfortable travel of any passenger) and 146 (obstructing or preventing any railway servant in the discharge of his duties).

Earlier, there were reports of a person dying at Vadodara railway station and several others being injured while they were rushing to meet the actor.