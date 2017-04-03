Shah Rukh Khan Calls Kiran Mazumdar Shaw A Role Model

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds a role model in Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson of leading Indian biotech company Biocon.

Shah Rukh shared on Twitter that he has clocked 25 years since he came to Mumbai, and he credited the city for giving him his life. On his achievements, he said, “I must have done something right.”

It is on this that Shaw tweeted: “Congrats SRK on such an amazing journey and such an awesome milestone.”

To this, Shah Rukh responded: “Thank you so much. You are as always kind and encouraging. You are the role model I follow as always.”

Shah Rukh is not just one of the top actors of India but is also a successful producer of films. As a producer, he promotes the use of technology and visual effects in storytelling.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

SRK will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next tentatively titled The Ring along with Anushka Sharma. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a Punjabi tourist guide in the film. 80 percent of the movie will be shot in various locations of Europe and rest 20 percent will be shot in Punjab. The movie is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay and Shah Rukh have previously clashed at the Box Office with movies like Yes Boss & Daava (18th July, 1997), Aitraaz and Veer-Zaara (12th November, 2004) and Jaan-E-Mann and Don (20 October, 2006).

SRK is also lined up with Anand L. Rai upcoming project. The 51-year old actor will be seen playing the character of a dwarf in the film. The movie will go on floors in December this year and will hit the screens on 21st December 2018.