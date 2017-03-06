Shah Rukh Khan and Ansuhka Sharma left everyone swooning with their latest appearance at the Mijwan fashion show. The duo walked the ramp as Manish Malhotra’s showstoppers. While Shah Rukh was seen in a beautiful golden and white checkered Sherwani, Anushka sizzled in a blingy outfit.

Mijwan Summer 2017, was a charity fundraiser organzied by Shabana Azmi. Shah Rukh and Anushka looked great and looks like we are all set to fall in love with them in their upcoming film, temporarily titled The Ring which is being directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Check out the pictures here:

The Ring will be Shah Rukh’s first film of the year and is slated to release this August.