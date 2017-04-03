Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are all set to team up again after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. This time, we expect the duo to have a unique love story considering director Imtiaz Ali is on the director’s chair. The film was recently being shot in Ludhiana, Punjab and a few pictures from the sets went viral.

We saw Anushka decked up in a Salwar suit and we wonder if this shoot is a part of the film’s climax. The film traces the story of Shah Rukh’s character, which is of a guide. While, Anushka will be seen playing a Gujarati girl, who is on a vacation.

The shooting took place amidst a lot of fan fare and it surely must have been difficult for the crew to manage so many fans.

Check out the pictures here:

A few days ago, reports suggested that Shah Rukh and Anushka will be shooting for a Punjabi song, while in Punjab.The film is expected to have six songs out which of two have been choreographed by the extremely talented Vaibhavi Merchant. The music will be composed by Pritam.

This film is yet to get a final title for it, its working title has been The Ring since its onset. Although, there were also reports suggesting that Imtiaz is also thinking about ‘Rehnuma‘. Fresh reports suggest that ‘Raula’ is being finalized as the film’s name. Looks like Imtiaz is particularly looking for words starting with ‘R’. Previously too, he had titled Tamasha as Window Seat but it was later released as ‘Tamasha‘.

It is slated to release on 11th August, which is the same as Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha. This will be one of the biggest clashes in Bollywood. Shah Rukh already took off 2017 with a major clash as Raees released along with Kaabil.