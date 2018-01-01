OH MY GOD! Shah Rukh Khan is back with his new film titled Zero. All the fans were eagerly waiting for the announcement of the movie and it looks like this is going to be an amazing one. Well, everybody was waiting to see the first look and here it is!

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a dwarf for the first time. He is all that you can think off. Check out how Shah Rukh Khan looks like dwarf.

For this challenging project, the director is cashing high on technology. Reportedly, Aanand L Rai got Brad Pitt starrer The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button‘s VFX team on board to work on this film. Aanand has been working on the film’s pre-production since a long time. We heard that this might be one of the most costliest Bollywood films, as the makers are planning to showcase a never seen visual on a big screen through this venture.

The lead actress of this film, Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious project will also feature Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. There was a lot of speculation about the film’s title. From Bandhua to Batla, many names were doing the rounds, but Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the name and we cant hold our excitement.

Aanand L Rai’s film is reportedly set to release on Christmas 2018. It is being said that the film will clash with Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba featuring Ranveer Singh. The first look of Ranveer Singh was recently released by the makers.