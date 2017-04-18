SRK praises Kolkata Knight Riders for victory

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded cricketer Gautam Gambhir and his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR beat Delhi Daredevils by four wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday.

Shah Rukh, who co-owns KKR, took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote: “How fantastic was this win. Well done Gautam Gambhir Team KKR. Somebody is watching over us. Main bhi aa raha hoon (I am also coming).”

On the acting front, Shah Rukh, who was last seen on the silver screen in “Raees“, will next star in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project. The film, which is tentatively titled “The Ring”, also stars Anushka Sharma.

Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan tweeted:

How fantastic was this win. Well done @GautamGambhir & Team KKR.Sum body is watching over us. Main bhi aa raha hoon pic.twitter.com/PfNqq5sYtU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2017

Akshay requests for contribution for Army Jawaans

Actor Akshay Kumar has requested people to pay homage to brave hearts, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Akshay on Monday night took to Twitter, where he requested his fans and followers to make a contribution to the jawaans of the Indian Army.

“They die, so we might live…the least we can do is take care of their loved one’s. A sincere request, contribute now bharatkeveer.gov.in,” Akshay tweeted.

On the work front, Akshay, who has won his first National Film Award, is currently busy filming for “Padman” along with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

He is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” along with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” fame Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher.

Here’s what Akshay Kumar tweeted:

They die,so we might live…the least we can do is take care of their loved one’s. A sincere request, contribute now https://t.co/XL9ubTxtrg pic.twitter.com/7V1VHJ6HdC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 17, 2017

Big B finds image of Katrina with daughter charming

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he finds the moment of his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan and actress Katrina Kaif captured in a photo filled with affection.

Amitabh on Monday night shared a photograph of the both from an event and captioned it: “I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection!”

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen sharing screen space with superstar Aamir Khan in the film “Thugs of Hindostan“.

Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: