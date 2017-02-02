Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make A TV Return! Details Here!

Shah Rukh Khan who has earlier been a host for TV shows such as Kya Aap Paachvi Paas Se Tez Hai and Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to TV. We hear, the actor will now be hosting televised version of influential video series TEDTalks. TED is an acronym for Technology, Entertainment and Design. The series features influential speakers from these sectors, sharing their success stories.

Talking about working on the televised version, Shah Rukh informed a leading daily that it has not been done before. He has shot for one episode and the concept of the show is being developed further.

The actor mentioned that he is himself a huge fan of TED talks since they spread knowledge about an array of topics.

Well, looks like TV is about to get more interesting now that King Khan is making a comeback!