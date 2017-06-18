Superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with the team of “Jab Harry Met Sejal” celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s 46th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan was present during the cake-cutting ceremony and he made sure he partied the night away to celebrate the occasion.

He was even spotted while entering the party venue. Shah Rukh Khan was present during the cake-cutting ceremony and he made sure he partied the night away to celebrate the occasion.

The party continued at a popular eatery in Mumbai till the wee hours and some of Imtiaz’s close friends turned up at the special birthday party including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kumar Hirani, Deepika Padukone, Upen Patel and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Alia was also snapped while entering the party venue. The young talented Bollywood actress looked super cool in her ripped denim, summer off-white top and a long printed yellow shrug.

A leaked video on Instagram showed the director cutting the cake along with his daughter and King Khan. He was seen treating his daughter with the first piece of the cake and then moving to SRK. The Bollywood superstar reciprocated with a warm hug and also cracked a joke to make the atmosphere lighter.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are all set to rekindle the romance chord in all of us with Imtiaz Ali’s “Jab Harry Met Sejal“. Imtiaz Ali’s last Bollywood film was Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, which released in 2015. In 2016, he did a short film titled India Tomorrow. The filmmaker boast of movies like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Highway among others.

The film is slated to release on August 4 and the trailer of the movie will be attached with Salman Khan’s “Tubelight“.