As expected, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar made it to the list of Forbes List of highest paid actors in the world this year too. According to the list, Shah Rukh ranks 65th, Salman ranks 71st and Akshay ranks 80th in the list.

Shah Rukh, who was on the 86th position last year, has now made a good jump ahead. His earnings for the year have been $38 million.

Salman, on the other hand, has entered the list this year and is ranked 71st with $37 million.

Akshay who was ranked 94th last year has also jumped places and his earnings have been stated as $35.5 million.

Looking at their performances in 2016, one can see that despite Shah Rukh not giving a big hit, managed to outdo the others. He was seen in Fan and Dear Zindagi and neither of them made exceptional business.

Akshay, on the other hand, had a brilliant year with back to back successes such as Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3.

Salman was seen in Sultan, which made a massive business at the box office and was the second highest grossing film of 2016 after Dangal.

American rapper Sean Diddy has topped the list with an earning of $130 million. Also, singer Beyonce ranked second with $105 million as her earnings last year.

The third spot has been claimed by British author J K Rowling who with $95 million. No Indian actress made it to the list. Last year Deepika Padukone was listed in the Highest paid actress in the list.

Coming to this year, we recently saw the trailer of Akshay’s next, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and it looks like the film will be making a good business. The actor has already had a hit with Jolly LLB 2 this year. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, after his much successful affair with Raees. Salman too has two big releases this year. His Eid release Tubelight is all set to release in the coming two weeks and post that, Tiger Zinda Hai will be hitting the screens in December.