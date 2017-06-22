After Kolkata Knight Riders, it’s Cape Town Knight Riders for King Khan of Bollywood! Shah Rukh Khan has acquired the Cape Town Franchise of T20 Global League together with the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders. It’s called Cape Town Knight Riders.

This perhaps is the happiest piece of news for SRK’s fans in Africa. The superstar is also very happy and expressed, “On behalf of all of us from Knight Riders, congratulations to Cricket South Africa for the launch of exciting new T20 Global League. We are delighted and thankful that you have made Knight Riders part of the new Global League. South Africa is a beautiful country with beautiful people and I really look forward to be part of the exciting new journey and building something special together. We are particularly thrilled to make Cape Town and Newlands our new home away from home.”

Venky Mysore, CEO Managing Director of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders said, “We want to grow the Knight Riders brand globally, and acquiring a team in T20 Global league is a step in that direction. The South African league promises to be a great extravaganza and we are thankful to Cricket South Africa for making us part of the new phenomenon. Cape Town is a world- class city with a huge Cricket loving public and we are glad to launch Cape Town Knight Riders.”

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Gauri Khan’s production venture Jab Harry Met Sejal, which has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Anushka Sharma as the female lead, who has worked with SRK in movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to hit theaters on 4th August.