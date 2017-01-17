Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the launch of filmmaker Karan Johar’s autobiography “An Unsuitable Boy”, said Karan is an intelligent and sensitive man with a gifted quality to understand human emotions.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I think the name of the book should have been a good boy instead of “An Unsuitable Boy” because I think Karan is an extremely intelligent boy and a gifted human being.”

“When I am saying intelligent, I meant the ability to understand human emotions, people and their situation. I think that is a gift he has from God. He is an extremely gifted sensitive person. And I must mention that he is a brave boy, he is the special human being I have come across,” he added.

It was a star-studded evening where many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Suchitra Pillai, Sweta Bachchan, celebrated author Shobhaa De and co-author of the book journalist Poonam Saxena, among others, were present.

The book launch was followed by an interactive session with Shobhaa De that unveiled a better insight of the book.

As the book talked about Karan’s paternal instinct, when asked about it, the filmmaker said, “I think I have a nurturing quality and it came out stronger when I launched Alia, Varun and Sid. I cannot let them go of even now, after five years… I am very protective.”

He also added: “It goes to all the directors of my Dharma team as well. I think that comes from a strong paternal love that I have for them. I don’t know how to go about it but I have so much paternal love to offer.”

The book has a chapter about his friendship with best friend Kajol gone sour, which grabbed many headlines even before the book released.

When asked about the chapter, Karan said: “I do not want to say much about Kajol as enough has been said and done even before the book is out. I want to remember the history of friendship of 25 years that we have shared; sometimes, chapters end, books end so as relationships.”

The book talks about various phases of Karan Johar’s life including his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan to his passion for Hindi films and his unrequited love of life; all has been encapsulated in 216 pages.