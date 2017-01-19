Realism of co-actors reflects in my ‘Raees’ performance: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says his co-actors in “Raees” come from a “real world of acting” and this helped him deliver a more realistic performance in the upcoming film.

The Rahul Dholakia directed starrer features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as his leading lady. It also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in vital roles.

Shah Rukh has worked with all three of them for the first time.

Talking about his experience of working with them, he told the media here: “They all come from a real world of acting. They haven’t done cinema as popular as I have done. For me to play Raees, it was important to be surrounded by people who approached the scene very realistically.

“Mahira, Nawaz or Zeeshan approached the scenes very differently than what I used to do. When they performed, their realism got reflected in my performance. This is the reason we wanted to cast new people, who haven’t acted with me before, in the film.”

“Raees” is releasing on January 25. Shah Rukh will also feature in Imtiaz Ali’s film with Anushka Sharma and in a cameo in Salman Khan starrer “Tubelight“.