Shabana Azmi And Javed Akhtar’s Diwali Bash Looked Star-Studded

Bollywood’s been busy partying. The star-studded Diwali Parties are the only buzz in town right now. But sometimes two parties clash just like last night, Sanjay Dutt and Shaban Azmi parties were at the same time.

Despite that, the spirit of the celebrations didn’t dampen. Shabana Azmi’s party had Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anu Malik, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen Sharma,

Dressed in their best traditional attires, everybody looked like a dream. Most of the parties have wrapped up till now. Let’s see who gets to throw a party on Lakshmi Puja.

This might just be one of the last batches of the remaining Diwali parties this season. Most of the parties have been already wrapped up over the week.

Take a look at the photos here:

Dressed in their traditional best, celebrities looked dapper as they soaked in the festivities. From Vidya Balan to Karan Johar, red seemed like the favourite color for most of them. Hrithik Roshan too attended this party and was all smiles as he interacted with his friends

