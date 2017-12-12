Well, we aren’t surprised at all! This was meant to happen as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage was one of the most hidden affairs of 2017. As soon Virat took his Twitter account and posted about the marriage, Twitteratis went berserk and congratulatory tweets started pouring in. Virat’s tweet went on to become the highest retweeted and liked tweet which literally knocked out Suriya’s golden tweet of 2017.

Till yesterday, Suriya Sivakumar was flying high since his tweet where he had revealed the second poster of his film Thaana Serndha Kootam was the most liked and retweeted tweet ever.

But it seems Indian team captain Virat Kohli has successfully managed to attain the top spot just by posting his marriage tweet. Suriya’s tweet had got 74,616 retweets and 113,062 likes whereas Virat’s tweet got 76,004 retweets and 390,490 likes. Now, that’s a huge difference! Though there is no official confirmation from Twitter yet, but when we went through both the posts, we could see the clear difference between the two tweets.

Suriya’s tweet read, “Here is the #TSKSecondLook hope you all like it..!! Love you all! #TSK!!”

Virat’s wedding post read, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Well, it is clearly visible that the latter’s tweet has surpassed Suriya’s golden tweet. What’s more interesting is even Mrs. Kohli aka Anushka’s post has more likes than Suriya’s post.

The newly-wed husband and wife have taken the country by storm by their marriage news! This is definitely the dhamaakedaar news of 2017! Now, we all are awaiting Mr & Mrs Kohli’s arrival and eagerly waiting to catch their first glimpse post marriage.