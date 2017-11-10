Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana In Legal Trouble; Morning & Noon Shows Get Cancelled Pan-India

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is in legal trouble on the day of its release. The movie has been stalled on the day of its release. Morning and afternoon shows of the movie has been canceled pan India due to contract blemish with digital streaming agencies.

According to reports, there is a contract issue which has forced the makers to stop the release at the last moment. This will only pile up the issues for the movie as it already has got average (more to the negative side) reviews from the press show. It is being said the contact issue is about the standard gap which is to be maintained between theatrical and digital release.

Rajkummar Rao is all praises for the film as he says,”Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a very sweet romantic drama. It’s a first for me in this genre, but I had a really good time shooting for it. We had a great team and a really wonderful script. It gave me a lot of scopes to perform as an actor because there are two different personality traits of my character in it.”

Spilling more details about the movie, Rajummar said “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is set in a small town, but it’s not our usual small town rom-coms. As an actor, I try to keep it as versatile as possible…I feel the small town rom-com has a charm and you can find so many characters in them that it’s fun to explore. Even if it’s a formula also, it’s a sweet formula to experiment with.”

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is facing competition from Irrfan Khan, Parvathy’s Qarib Qarib Singlle. Last week’s Ittefaq is trending well at the box office and Thor: Ragnarok has been enjoying an amazing run.