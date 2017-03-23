Senior Comedian Raju Srivastav May Step In To Mend Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Issues!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover made headlines this week thanks to their spat. After Kapil abused his co-worker Sunil Grover on a flight to Australia, things have been rough between the two. Apparently, Kapil threw a shoe at Sunil and even abused his co-comedians on the show. Since then, Sunil Grover who plays the popular character of Dr. Mashoor Gulati on the show, has not shot for show in two days.

He took to Twitter to share a message for Kapil, (Read: Sunil Grover’s Comment) asking him to behave properly with people and treat them as humans. This is not the first time the duo have had a tiff and the last time it happened, Sunil had left the show.

For a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil invited senior comedians and his co-contestants from Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Season 1, Raju Srivastav, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal on the show.

It seems, Raju Srivastav who has been in the industry since long, has now taken it upon himself to mend the issue between Kapil and Sunil.

Talking to Midday about the same, he said, “When I spoke to Kapil, he told me these things (fights) keep happening and it will be sorted soon. But I told him it was pretty serious this time. I’ve offered to sit down with both of them to end the matter. I still have to get in touch with Sunil since he is not in Mumbai. We are planning to meet this Saturday.”

Also, Srivastav suggested that involving Kapil’s mother in this matter could help solve the issue quickly. He stated, “We all have great respect for her and the presence of a senior person [during the Saturday discussion] will make a difference.”

Reportedly, Sunil had earlier too mentioned about his problems with Kapil and even spoken about it to Srivastav.

“He had earlier shared with me his concerns regarding Kapil, but didn’t think of quitting the show. This time, he seems firm in his decision [not to work with Kapil], but I hope things get sorted. I feel this matter is maligning the stand-up comedians’ fraternity; that shouldn’t happen”, Raju Srivastav added.