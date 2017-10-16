Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson, who along with Priyanka Chopra was honoured by Variety during their annual Power Of Women luncheon here, says she loves the Indian actress.

The luncheon honoured some of the most philanthropic women in Hollywood at an event on Friday. Priyanka was recognised for her work as the Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

Clarkson, also an actress, tweeted a photograph in which Priyanka can be seen helping her with make-up.

“One of my favourite parts of the day (Friday)… My girl Priyanka Chopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech. I love her,” Clarkson tweeted.

1 of my favorite parts of today …my girl @priyankachopra helping me out after sweating my behind off on stage giving a speech🤣 I love her! pic.twitter.com/pjx572ZO1G — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 14, 2017



Trending :

In reply, Priyanka wrote: “You were amazing Kelly Clarkson. You made me laugh, cry and inspired everyone in the room! Adore you.”

At the event, actress Octavia Spencer and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins were also honoured.

Priyanka Chopra feels proud to call herself a feminist and says people should not think the term means “berating or hating men”.

“Feminism is not about berating or hating men or disliking or trying to make sure we’re better than men,” Priyanka told variety.com.

“Feminism is just saying give me opportunities without judging me for the decisions that I make, the same freedom that men have enjoyed for so many centuries. Feminism needs men,” added the Quantico star.

Priyanka feels frustrated with those who reject the label. “I see so many girlfriends of mine who are like, ‘No I’m not that much of a feminist.’ I don’t even understand that. The need for feminism was created because there were no rights for women. That’s why there is not a man-ism because they always had it,” she said.