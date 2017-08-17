Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her acting debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has directed Sushant in his debut movie Kai Po Che. Balaji Motion Pictures is joining hands with KriArj Entertainment for this romantic drama. The film is expected to go on floors by this year end.

Both the actors have begun the prep for their film. Director Abhishek Kapoor shared a candid photo of two of them on Instagram doing the readings of the script together. He captioned it, “#nicetomeetcha #actorsprepare readings begin #magicintheair #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath #balajitelefilms #guyintheskypictures #kriarjentertainment @iprernaarora @ekmaiaurektu7_ @guyintheskypictures @sushantsinghrajput @pragyadav.”

Check out the image shared by director, Abhishek Kapoor:

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput wii also be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke , an upcoming sci-fi space film.