Where there’s a party, there will be our B-Town celebs! Last night, Mukesh Ambani had organized a party at his residence in Mumbai. He had hosted a grand party for the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.
The grand affair was graced by many Bollywood biggies. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sridevi, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan and more. It was quite a star studded affair!
The Highway actress took her Instagram account and shared a picture with her favourites. She captioned it as, “three’s company.”
The mayor too took to his Instagram account and shared his excitement and honour of meeting the celebs and god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali. Sharing a picture with Amitabh Bachchan, Khan wrote, “Fantastic meeting the godfather of Bollywood @amitabhbachchan in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen to Bollywood movies and their incredible talent.”
He further also shared a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, “An honour to meet cricketing legend – The Master @sachintendulkar. Great to talk about my plans to make London the sporting capital of the world. #LondonIsOpen.”
Trending
“Great to meet British Bollywood superstar @KatrinaKaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries. #LondonIsOpen,” the London’s mayor wrote this for the Tiger Zinda Hai actress.
By seeing his captions for all his pictures, it seems that Sadiq Khan enjoyed the star-studded bash! He also shared a picture with the King of Romance too. He wrote, “Wonderful meeting acting legend Shah Rukh Khan and creative industry leaders in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen is to talent, visitors, ideas and investment from India. @iamsrk.”
In one of his posts, he also thanked the Ambani family for hosting a fantastic evening. “Thank you to the Ambani family, Milind Deora and Karan Johar for hosting a fantastic evening with and creative industry leaders to mark my trip to Mumbai. #LondonIsOpen,” he captioned.
Have a look at the other celebs who were also present at the grand evening: