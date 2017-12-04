Where there’s a party, there will be our B-Town celebs! Last night, Mukesh Ambani had organized a party at his residence in Mumbai. He had hosted a grand party for the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

The grand affair was graced by many Bollywood biggies. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sridevi, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan and more. It was quite a star studded affair!

The Highway actress took her Instagram account and shared a picture with her favourites. She captioned it as, “three’s company.”

three’s company ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:08am PST

The mayor too took to his Instagram account and shared his excitement and honour of meeting the celebs and god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali. Sharing a picture with Amitabh Bachchan, Khan wrote, “Fantastic meeting the godfather of Bollywood @amitabhbachchan in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen to Bollywood movies and their incredible talent.”

Fantastic meeting the godfather of Bollywood @amitabhbachchan in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen to Bollywood movies and their incredible talent. A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:38am PST

He further also shared a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, “An honour to meet cricketing legend – The Master @sachintendulkar. Great to talk about my plans to make London the sporting capital of the world. #LondonIsOpen.”

An honour to meet cricketing legend – The Master @sachintendulkar. Great to talk about my plans to make London the sporting capital of the world. #LondonIsOpen A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:22am PST

“Great to meet British Bollywood superstar @KatrinaKaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries. #LondonIsOpen,” the London’s mayor wrote this for the Tiger Zinda Hai actress.

Great to meet British Bollywood superstar @KatrinaKaif. Her success is yet another example of the deep connection between our two great cities and our booming film industries. #LondonIsOpen A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

By seeing his captions for all his pictures, it seems that Sadiq Khan enjoyed the star-studded bash! He also shared a picture with the King of Romance too. He wrote, “Wonderful meeting acting legend Shah Rukh Khan and creative industry leaders in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen is to talent, visitors, ideas and investment from India. @iamsrk.”

Wonderful meeting acting legend Shah Rukh Khan and creative industry leaders in Mumbai tonight. #LondonIsOpen is to talent, visitors, ideas and investment from India. @iamsrk A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

In one of his posts, he also thanked the Ambani family for hosting a fantastic evening. “Thank you to the Ambani family, Milind Deora and Karan Johar for hosting a fantastic evening with and creative industry leaders to mark my trip to Mumbai. #LondonIsOpen,” he captioned.

Thank you to the Ambani family, Milind Deora and Karan Johar for hosting a fantastic evening with and creative industry leaders to mark my trip to Mumbai. #LondonIsOpen A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Have a look at the other celebs who were also present at the grand evening: