Did You See Kattappa Romancing Sivagami In This Video?

We bet you’re wondering when did that happen in Baahubali: The Conclusion. How can Kattappa a loyal servant of Mahishmati Kingdom romance the Rajmata – Sivagami? Well, it was not in the film but for a commercial that actors Sathyaraj and Ramy Krishnan came together.

The commercial for a textile brand features Sathyaraj as a King while Ramya Krishnan is seen as his wife, the Queen whom he never refuses and gifts her whatever she asks for from the showroom.

Since Baahubali has become such a big phenomenon for us, it seems slightly weird to see the two actors romancing in the commercial. Thanks to the film which has been trending ever since its release, the commercial too has received a huge response and is going viral over social media.

Check out the ad right here:

Baahubali: The Conclusion released last Friday and since then, has been on roll. The film has set some massive records and even gone past several popular Bollywood films in terms of box office collections.

Both Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan were seen in key roles in the film and have been appreciated for their work by the audience as well as critics. Overwhelmed by the response the film has received, Ramya even took to Twitter and said, “Love you all. Without your love, affection and support I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so overwhelmed. Jai Mahishmati.”

Earlier, actor Sathyaraj’s comments on Kannadigas had landed the film’s release in Karnataka in a soup. Although, the actor expressed deepest regret over comments he made against Kannadigas nine years ago during the Cauvery row and appealed for the smooth release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” in Karnataka. He said, “Nine years ago, I voiced my opinion during the Cauvery row. People in Karnataka burnt my effigies for my strong comments. I have been told that my comments back then had hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. I deeply regret to have made such comments.”

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.