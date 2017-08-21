After Aamir Khan hit the mega jackpot with his super smash hit film Dangal, needless to say, that, all the eyes were trained on his next film. Aamir Khan, as always, surprised everyone, by announcing that his next film, titled Secret Superstar, will not feature him in the lead. But, he will be featuring in a “guest appearance”.

Ever since the time the promo of Secret Superstar got released, people went crazy about Aamir Khan’s funky-spunky look in the film. After the much-lauded trailer, today, the makers of the film launched their first song in front of the media, who scored cent percent in attendance.

The first song from Secret Superstar, titled ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ was released today in the presence of the real superstar Aamir Khan and other team members from the film. The event’s invite stated that Aamir Khan will be introducing ‘yet another superstar’ from the film. And the ‘other superstar’ from the film turned out to be none other than the extremely down to earth singer of the song Meghna Mishra, a 16-year-old girl, who, Aamir Khan introduced as a ‘Superstar’. Hailing from a family of music, the soft spoken Meghna Mishra recalled her journey from her beginning to where she had reached today. Aamir Khan revealed to the media persons that, he was extremely shocked when he got to know that Meghna Mishra was once rejected at a singing reality show!

The said song, ‘Main Kaun Hoon’ has been sung by Meghna Mishra, penned by Kausar Munir and composed by Amit Trivedi. The song’s launch was nothing less than spectacular, in totality. While Aamir Khan was at his usual cool and composed self, he was accompanied by Kausar Munir, Amit Trivedi and the ‘superstar’ of the event Meghna Mishra, who was present with her parents. Speaking about Meghna, Aamir Khan said that it was their honour to have worked with an extremely talented artist like her. When asked about their experience with Aamir Khan, Meghna Mishra’s mother said that Aamir Khan was a wonderful human being and that it was a delight to be a part of the film. On the other hand, Meghna Mishra’s father went a step ahead and without blinking an eyelid, said that with the kind of large heartedness that Aamir Khan has, he will soon become a saint. This evoked claps galore from the entire audience.

Speaking about the film’s music, Aamir Khan said that he was a great fan of Amit Trivedi and wanted to work with him for the longest time. He added that Amit was one of the most talented in Bollywood. Speaking about Kausar Munir, he said that he was extremely happy to see the way she had bloomed into a creative person, as he had known her ever since her childhood.

Elaborating about the song, Aamir Khan said that the song was an extremely thought-provoking one with a deep meaning to it. He added that the song mirrored the minds of creative people. Aamir Khan added, “The film’s title refers to Zaira, who is a huge star, which is no longer a secret. She was a secret superstar until Dangal had released. But I must tell you that the film Secret Superstar has got many ‘secret superstars’ in it. Slowly, one by one, we will be revealing each one of the superstars as we go along this journey and Advait Chandan is certainly one of them. When you see the film, you will realize what a beautiful story he has written and how well he had made the film.”

Another media person asked Aamir Khan about if he felt that the audiences were now gravitating more towards content-oriented cinema and not star vehicles, Aamir Khan said, “I think every creative person goes through ups and downs. We all try to do good work, which will be liked by people. Sometimes we succeed, sometimes we don’t. I don’t think that should directly reflect on the immediate stardom of a person. We shouldn’t get swayed by this and continue to do what we believe in”.

A few minutes later, when a reporter asked Aamir Khan about Bollywood missing the 100 crore mark with films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Salman Khan’s Tubelight not doing as much was expected from them, Aamir Khan replied, “I think it isn’t fair when you take the three names (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan) while talking about stars. There are several talented stars in our film industry, who are extremely popular. Akshay’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is doing very good and people are liking it”. When Meghna was asked about what qualities she imbibed from Aamir Khan and Amit Trivedi, she said one of the important qualities that they both had was that they both went in-depth and walked every possible extra mile to make it a success.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar sees the ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ playing the role of a goofy, uber-cool rock star. Not the usual run-of-the-mill guy who tries in hand in being cool, Aamir Khan is cool personified in the trailer. On the other hand, Zaira Wasim, who plays a Muslim girl aspiring to become a singer but, cannot do so as she was born in a conservative family. Despite being a ‘secretly supportive’ mother, Zaira’s on-screen father strictly hates her aspirations of being a singer. What role does Aamir Khan play while mentoring Zaira Wasim on her road to fame is what forms the premise of the film. The trailer sees the young Zaira Wasim manages to put on a mature act, despite being at such a tender age.

Secret Superstar marks the directorial debut of Advait Chandan, who had previously worked as an Assistant Director in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Dhobi Ghat, which was Kiran Rao’s directorial debut. Secret Superstar is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in supporting roles. It is set to hit the screens this Diwali (20th October).