Secret Superstar’s First Poster Is Finally Here For You!

The Poster of Aamir Khan Production’s musical drama Secret Superstar is out.The film is written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

The poster features Zaira Wasim walking in a school dress with a mic in her ordinary bag. Her character aspire to be a singer in the film.



The poster also has an interesting tagline, ‘Dream dekhna toh basic hota hai’ .The trailer of the movie will release on 2nd August.

Secret Superstar is based on the life of a child who aspires to be a singer. Aamir interestingly will neither be playing the lead in the movie nor a cameo. It’s being billed as an extended guest appearance for which the actor has finished shooting. Aamir Khan plays a goofy rock star in (Secret) Superstar, a character that will supposedly be the mentor to the character of Zaira Wasim. The film also boasts of music by Amit Trivedi.

Secret Superstar will release this Diwali. The film features Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who has just won a National Film Award, along with Aamir, who plays a role that he best explains as “dal mein tadka” – an addition of spice to the movie. It also stars Meher Vij, Raj Arjun Tirth Sharma in lead roles.

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor will work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Stay tuned as the trailer releases on 2nd August! 2 days to go!