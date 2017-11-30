 Secret Superstar Taiwan Box Office Update: Continues To Spread Its Magic 

Expanding its horizons Secret Superstar have released in Taiwan and within 3 days the response that it got from the audience there is something which will make every Indian proud of the movie.

The film is screened on 73 screens nationwide, a record-breaking release in Taiwan for an Indian movie till now.

Aamir Khan has got a huge fan following overseas; his previous movies are examples of it. Dangal being one of the biggest exemplars of it. Even his movies like 3 idiots PK have gone to be huge blockbusters overseas.

Secret Superstar went on to become one of the sleeper hits of 2017. The film even in Taiwan received accolades from critics and audience alike for its heart touching content.

The film revolves around the school-going girl Insiya Malik, played by Zaira, who aspires to become a singer but is not allowed by her overbearing father. So she takes the online route by keeping her identity secret with the help of a small-time music director Shakti Kumar helps her.

The powerful story and the splendid performance by the whole cast including Aamir are being loved by the audience. Hence proving content and performance is being loved by the global audience.

When asked the director about it, he said, “He (Aamir Khan) is expanding the market for the films that are being made in India, The doors have opened for our films.”

“This is the magic of Aamir sir. He is popular [globally]. His overseas audience is growing with every film. He is a torchbearer of Indian cinema in the eastern province.”

Within 3 days of its release Secret Superstar’s approx. earning is close to 56 lakhs, whereas Dangal’s earning was a 67 lakhs.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film was released on 19th October and is running strong at the box office.