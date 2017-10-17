After playing a teacher to a dyslexic Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par and teaching wrestling lessons to Geeta & Babita in Dangal, our favourite teacher is back to inspire Insia in Secret Superstar.

Secret Superstar is clashing with Golmaal Again & here we give 5 reasons why you should not miss this film.

1. The Little Big Zaira Wasim

It is rightly said, “Great things always come small packages.” The first and major reason why we recommend you to watch the film is Zaira Wasim. Impressing us all by her small-yet-impactful performance in Dangal, she has ruled the promos of Secret Superstar. Her off-camera personality is also one big thing why we are in love with her.

2. The Artful Touch Of Aamir Khan

The Midas touch now should be renamed as The Aamir touch. After delivering gold in 3 Idiots, PK and Dangal – he is back with Secret Superstar. This mastermind is not just a person who acts on screen, he is a perfectionist who plans his future in the Bollywood. The way he is moving, there are not two thoughts about who is ruling the Bollywood.

Trending :

3. The Symphonic Trivedi

He was at his melodious best in Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab but here he has taken an abstract way. Something different from his usual league. The album starts with a soulful Main Kaun Hoon, carries forward with an affectionately innocent I Miss You and ends with a foot-tapping Sexy Baliye. The songs though is not everyone’s cup of tea but will mould well with the situations in the movie.

4. The Soul-Stirring Plot

Secret Superstar is based the life of a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity. The plot is something every kid, every parent will relate to which makes the film more special.

5. It’s Diwali!

Last but not the least, it’s Diwali guys. We have seen movies like Saawariya, Blue, Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Action Replay and many more. Secret Superstar will surely be better than those. It’s festive season, take your family and head to your nearest theatres to see why all the above 5 reasons are justified.