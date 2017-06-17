The second teaser of Mahesh Babu starrer Telugu action-thriller “Spyder” will be unveiled on August 9, to coincide with the actor’s birthday, informs sources.

“Following the phenomenal reception to the film’s first teaser, the makers are planning to release the second teaser on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. They feel, it will be the best occasion to unveil the teaser,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film deals with bio-terrorism.

A R. Murugadoss discussed the script with several producers because it’s the most expensive film in Telugu after Baahubali.

The film is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs 110 crores and rumour has it that it might be releasing in Hindi too!

Related :

The first look of the film was released on 12th April 2017 and it has been quite impressive. This film marks Mahesh Babu’s Tamil debut. Spyder has been shot in Tamil and Telugu.

The film has high octane action sequences and the team recently shot a giant roller-coaster fight sequence in Vietnam, choreographed by Peter Hein.

Spyder is predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Mumbai, there are reports that they have shot a couple of songs abroad.

“Mahesh Babu plays an Intelligence Bureau officer who takes on infectious agents with the help of high-end technology,” the source added.

The film, according to the source, is very high on action and it features Mahesh in his most sophisticated avatar yet.

Actor-filmmaker S.J. Suryah is being introduced in the role of an antagonist. Being produced by Tagore Madhu, the film has music by Harris Jayaraj.

Spyder is all set to hit the screens during Dussehra this year.

Mahesh Babu’s next film Bharat Ane Nenu has already gone on the floors without him. The film is directed by directed by Koratala Siva, who has previously collaborated with Mahesh for Srimanthudu, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.