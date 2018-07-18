ScoreTrends India: Salman Khan Gets Surpassed Surprisingly By This Actor!

ScoreTrends India: Salman Khan is the actor who has always managed to steal our hearts irrespective of his film releases. He has always ruled every list. But now, he has been surpassed by his buddy Sanjay Dutt in ScoreTrends India chart. Actor Sanjay Dutt has shocked all by hitting the bull’s-eye. Dutt perhaps is the only actor who without featuring as an actor in a film achieved the top position of ScoreTrends India chart by becoming India’s most popular actor for the week

Dutt’s biopic Sanju which hit the ₹300 Crore mark featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor did the magic for Sanjay Dutt with 61 points . While Ranbir who played Dutt in the film climbed on the third position with 44 points behind actor Salman Khan with 56 points and ahead of Akshay Kumar on the fourth place with 41 points and with 30 points Amitabh Bachchan on the fifth place.

Sanjay Dutt’s next Saheb Biwi Gangster 3 has also played a key role for the actor to hit the popular chart.

“Mr. Dutt’s has done well on all social platforms, newsprint and digital news post the blockbuster biopic Sanju. The actor’s next release SBG3 trailer has also amplified Dutt’s popularity in such an extend that he has stumbled the undisputed Salman Khan from the charts to the second position,” Ashwini Kaul co founder of US based tech Score Trends India.

The statistics for these rankings are supplied by Score Trends, a US-based media-tech startup. “We collect data from over 600 news sources across 14 languages in India to analyse the media. This is done from Thursday to Thursday,” concludes Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends.