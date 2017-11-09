Ever imagined Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar in a film together? We haven’t seen this trio on-screen but in the past filmmaker Subhash Ghai wanted to make an ambitious war film with this amazing star cast.

But later, Ghai shelved the project. He had also decided the title of this project, Mother Land.

What really happened then? In an interview with PTI, Subhash Ghai said, “In 2003, I wanted to start a war film called Mother Land, where I had cast Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The script was ready and three songs were also recorded, but at the last minute Shah Rukh backed out.” Now, that’s shocking! Isn’t it?

In the past, we have seen Ghai and SRK in the hit film, Pardes. The director says that Khan wanted to do a solo hero film and that’s the reason this film was scrapped. He said, “He (Shah Rukh) felt there are so many characters in the film. He wanted to do a solo hero film then, but mine was not. It was a story of Dilip saab, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh. On my wish list were also Aishwarya Rai, Priety Zinta and Mahima Chaudhry for the film but that’s destiny.”

Subhash Ghai further also revealed that there was another film titled Shikhar which he had planned to make with SRK. Apparently, this movie too got shelved and his next Pardes came into existence. He added, “Before Pardes, I had designed a film called Shikhar, staring Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh, where we were to cast a new girl. It was a love story with a war backdrop. We had done our muhurat too and recorded a song after signing A R Rahman. ‘Ishq bina kya jeena yaaro’ was a song from Shikhar (which eventually became one of the most popular songs from his Taal). But when Trimurti (1995) released and flopped, the media and distributors said ‘how could you give a flop after ten hits? You better retire’!”

After all these things happened, Ghai and his team decided to scrap the war film and instead focus on making small films. “My team thought, since Shikhar was a very big war film with huge investment, let’s make a small budget film. I thought let’s make a small film, which happened to be Pardes, shoot within a year and come back to Shikhar later,” he concluded.

His super hit movie Pardes was recently showcased at the New Excelsior Cinema which is acquired by Mukta A2 Cinema, branch of Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts.