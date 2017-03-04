Sayani Gupta has proven her acting prowess in a very short span of time. Every role that she has played, has earned rave reviews including the most recent Jolly LLB 2. Internationally too the actress has already won an award for her performance in the short, Leeches and her next with Naseeruddin Shah is an Indo-British production. While she slowly also establishes herself in international space, her next in Bollywood is Jagga Jasoos.

Not much is known of her role currently, but we now hear that she plays a pivotal role and making her role interesting is the fact that she will play a 14-year-old girl in it. She is playing Ranbir Kapoor’s friend.

It will be interesting to see Sayani, who pulled off a pregnant woman’s character in Jolly LLB 2, now play a teenager.

An insider revealed, “Sayani has had to work on her mannerisms, body language to suit that of an early teenager.”

When asked Sayani she said, “It’s the best casting of my life. I love dada (Anurag Basu) to have had the imagination to see me as a little girl who is all of 14 years. I loved his audition process as well, it was so simple. He is quite a genius and this character will always be very close to my heart. People who have seen me in the look can’t believe that I am not a teen.”

She adds further, “I remember I had cut my hair and went for the audition and dada was quite surprised because actors don’t do these things before they have gotten the part. And once I went on set on the first day of shoot, and we were deciding the look for the character, I insisted that I should cut my hair in this little bob. Ajay, Ranbir’s hair stylist was all excited to chop my locks, but Dada wasn’t convinced at first but I had the look so vivid in my mind, that after a while with Ranbir’s help, I finally managed to convince dada. He was super happy with the look. And then I just got stuck in this short hair look for over two years now. And I love it.”