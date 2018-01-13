Sayani Gupta To Be Seen In Viu’s Web Series Kaushiki

Viu, the premium video on demand platform known for its intriguing original content, will soon be adding a new digital show titled Kaushiki to its diverse library of originals.

The show, which boasts of a stellar cast is a 13 episode gripping thriller about how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends, and how their relationship is tested thereafter.

Slated to launch in 2018, the show will witness versatile actress Sayani Gupta in avatars never seen before. Known for her strong performances in movies such as Jolly LLB 2, Jagga Jasoos, Margarita with a Straw etc, Sayani has proved to be one of the most talented fresh faces in recent times. Kaushiki will be her second show in the digital space.

Trending

With the shoot already in full swing, Kaushiki is set to give life to one of the most ambitious projects of Viu.

Having worked in a number of independent films, actress Sayani Gupta whose films have travelled to film festivals all across the globe, says when it comes to funding, projects on foreign shores have tremendous support from their governments and other bodies as compared to those in India.

“It happens almost everywhere whenever you are trying to gather money and you don’t have the resources. It is hard for everyone when they are starting out but I think one thing that we lack is support from the government or support for funding, ” Sayani told IANS here.”

“Like all foreign funds that are there it’s much more… especially for Europe and places, it’s easier to get the grants, there people are willing to give you money for whatever you want to make.. whereas in India, they would want some sort of monetary return,” added the actress.